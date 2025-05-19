Lytham’s newest restaurant welcomes diners on grand opening weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham’s newest fine dining restaurant, Savannah’s of Lytham, enjoyed its grand opening weekend on the weekend of May 16, 17, and 18, with the restaurant’s fresh local menu, extensive wine offerings, and experienced team sure to earn it a few fans.

Located at 1 Market Hall on Market Place, Savannah’s is situated in the traditional clock tower building in the town where the old Lloyds Bank used to be, and specialises in ‘fine dining, champagne, cocktails, and drinks’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using good quality local ingredients, the establishment’s menu features a broad range of items from fish and steaks, to salads and sandwiches. With the food prepared by a team of five chefs, the kitchen at Savannah’s is headed up by the restaurant’s French head chef, who has over 30 years experience of working in Lytham.

Savannah's of Lytham hosted customers first the first time on the weekend of May 16, 17, and 18 | Savannah's of Lytham

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and for cocktails, Savannah’s said of their opening weekend: “We are so excited to finally open our doors [and] welcome you into Savannah’s of Lytham. Let’s raise a glass to a new chapter!”

Early reviews of the food and of the restaurant itself were extremely positive, with Paula Marquis posting on Savannah’s Facebook page: “Just had the most amazing burgers here at Savannah’s,” while Leanne Meekings Rubacha wrote: “Fabulous afternoon yesterday sipping cocktails in the sun. Great service and the renovations are absolutely beautiful.”

For more information and to make a booking, head to https://www.savannahsoflytham.co.uk/