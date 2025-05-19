I had a fabulous afternoon! Lytham's newest fine dining restaurant enjoys opening weekend
Lytham’s newest fine dining restaurant, Savannah’s of Lytham, enjoyed its grand opening weekend on the weekend of May 16, 17, and 18, with the restaurant’s fresh local menu, extensive wine offerings, and experienced team sure to earn it a few fans.
Located at 1 Market Hall on Market Place, Savannah’s is situated in the traditional clock tower building in the town where the old Lloyds Bank used to be, and specialises in ‘fine dining, champagne, cocktails, and drinks’.
Using good quality local ingredients, the establishment’s menu features a broad range of items from fish and steaks, to salads and sandwiches. With the food prepared by a team of five chefs, the kitchen at Savannah’s is headed up by the restaurant’s French head chef, who has over 30 years experience of working in Lytham.
Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and for cocktails, Savannah’s said of their opening weekend: “We are so excited to finally open our doors [and] welcome you into Savannah’s of Lytham. Let’s raise a glass to a new chapter!”
Early reviews of the food and of the restaurant itself were extremely positive, with Paula Marquis posting on Savannah’s Facebook page: “Just had the most amazing burgers here at Savannah’s,” while Leanne Meekings Rubacha wrote: “Fabulous afternoon yesterday sipping cocktails in the sun. Great service and the renovations are absolutely beautiful.”
For more information and to make a booking, head to https://www.savannahsoflytham.co.uk/