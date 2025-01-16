I flew 13 hours across the world from Singapore to Lancashire to try this TikTok famous British cuisine
Having exploded in popularity thanks to their social media presence, Preston’s famous Spud Bros baked potatoes have captured the imaginations of food-lovers across the globe, with the traditional and homely British comfort food now earning the North West lads visitors from all over the world.
That appeal has extended as far as Singapore, with the Spud Bros having recently welcomed a pair of customers from South Asia to their famous Hot Potato Tram on Preston’s Flag Market.
“So, where are you from again?,” asked the Spud Bros’ camera-wearing Harley Nelson, 22, in a video posted to their social media channels. “Singapore,” answered the customer. “You’re our friends from Singapore,” replied Harley, who runs Spud Bros with his brother Jake. “You’ve flown 13 hours just for a potato!”
The Spud Bros, who have earned over 3.3 million followers across various social media platforms with their friendly approach and love for spuds, then asked the couple to scratch off Singapore from their world map of customers’ origins before wishing them a safe journey home and giving them their food for free.
Other intrepid Spud Bros fans include 19-year-old woman from Wales who drove 81 miles to eat a Spud Bros meal as a Christmas present, famous TikTok influencers from Tennessee, and potato aficionados from Amsterdam, Japan and Australia, all keen to get their hands on the increasingly famous British delicacy.
