‘I dream about these things’: Outstanding Lancashire restaurant awarded third Michelin star
Having opened its doors just eight years ago in 2017, Moor Hall - located in the village of Aughton around 10 miles from Liverpool, has earned its third Michelin star, becoming just the 10th restaurant in the UK and Ireland to currently hold such a distinction.
Having received its first two Michelin stars in its first two years of business, Moor Hall is a modern European restaurant famous for its local produce and, of course, outstanding quality of craftsmanship and service.
“At Moor Hall, Chef Mark Birchall and his team have continued to hone their craft and have now achieved new levels of excellence,” read a Michelin statement on the establishment. “The ingredients, many from the kitchen garden, are outstanding; the chefs’ culinary technique is hugely impressive; and the judgment of flavours, of when to prioritise simplicity and when to add complexity, is exemplary.”
Reacting to the third star, Mr Birchall - who said the secret to Moor Hall’s success was having a good team and making all its guests ‘feel so special’ - commented: “I think you kind of dream about these things. You kind of almost act it out in your mind of how you would be, but the emotion is incredible.”
