But, when it comes to the town’s best restaurant of all time, there is naturally some conjecture and debate, with people trumpeting the qualities of their favourite haunt over someone else’s beloved spot.

Since such things are, naturally, a matter of opinion rather than fact, we decided to ask readers where their favourite Blackpool restaurants of all time were with the view to create an ultimate nostalgic list of classic local spots.

And so, we put out a call to arms and you responded in your dozens, with countless local restaurants being name-checked and endless memories of childhood visits being shared. Here are just a few comments from readers:

Dave Nuttall: “The Town and Country, corner of Queen’s St & Prom in the 1980s.”

Lorna Walker: “Rock of ages & Mamma’s from the past. The mandarin both past & present.”

Billy Iddon: “Coffee pot best in Blackpool.”

Phil Stott: “Paupers steak house in the day was the best can taste the porterhouse steak now.”

Lorna Walker: “Another if my favourites is Vintro Lounge as the food is good quality of food. It caters for everyone’s needs.”

Dave Hull: “Da Vinci’s, Mandarin or Town and Country, you couldn’t go wrong, excellent dining.”

Paul Lavin: “Restaurant 56 @ The Briardene hotel.”

Danny Burns: “Lagoonda Queen Street.”

Karolina Kupracz: “Yorkshire Fisheries”

Dawn E Geraghty: “Italian Fusion without a doubt amazing food, people and surroundings always made to feel welcome and looked after we love it.”

Kim Elizabeth Goodwin: “Il corsaro, Zorba’s, Mandarin, Mama’s, Rock of Ages, Paupers, Lanigans loft, Autumn leaves, Town & Country, Da Vinci’s, Carriges.”

Francesca Lilley: “THE STOCKS … FY6. Off the scale German Cuisine… such a treat to enjoy a meal here.”

For the full list, check out our gallery below...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.