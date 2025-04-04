I basically had a Nando's for £6... Aldi reveals 'dupe' Rooster's peri-peri chicken and sides range

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:02 BST
After the range sold 1.46 million items in just two weeks after launching last year, Aldi has revived its Nando’s-style Rooster’s range for Spring and Summer 2025.

With the supermarket chain boasting that it’s 64% cheaper than Nando’s, Aldi’s returning Rooster’s range is set to take British shopping trolleys by storm, with some 15 peri-peri products now available in the cheeky Nando’s-style range.

Enabling people to create their own Nando’s at home with a Half Chicken Lemon and Herb (£3.99), side of Peri Peri Seasoned Fries (£1.49) and Rainbow Slaw (79p) for just £6.27 compared to £11.18 at Nando’s, the range has already earned plenty of rave reviews, with social media users praising the “Nando’s dupe”.

Aldi's Nando's-style Rooster's rangeAldi's Nando's-style Rooster's range
Aldi's Nando's-style Rooster's range | Aldi

Aldi also have you covered when it comes to sauces too, with the discount supermarket stocking four delicious Nando’s-inspired sauces year-round - Bramwell’s Peri Peri Hot Sauce & Marinade in Hot, Medium, Lemon & Herb, and Garlic, each just £1.25 (250g).

With the economic effects of the cost of living crisis still lingering, Aldi also pointed out that, if Peri Peri lovers swapped Nando’s Hot Peri Peri Sauce (£2.70) for Aldi’s just once a week for a year, they’d save over £75... a seriously spicy saving.

