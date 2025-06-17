I asked AI what the best pubs are in Blackpool - here's what it came up with

Discover Blackpool’s top pubs according to AI, featuring a vibrant mix of historic charm and modern flair.

I asked ChatGPT what the best pubs in Blackpool are and received this response, as well as a list of suggestions: “Blackpool boasts a diverse and characterful pub scene perfect for every kind of drinker.”

Take a look at the gallery below to see the suggestions.

1. Cask Bispham

103 Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ | "A top micro‑pub praised for its wide range of cask and keg ales (even gluten‑free)." | CAMRA

2. Rhythm and Brew Room

39 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NU | "Bustling micro‑brewery pub on Church St, brewing its own beers. Housed in the historic spot where Blackpool FC began." | National World

3. The Mitre

3 West St, Blackpool FY1 1HA | The “smallest pub in Blackpool” packs a punch with well‑kept ales, friendly staff, and a classic jukebox vibe ." Photo: Google

4. Galleon Bar

68-70 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1NH | "Retro décor, live music, karaoke, and a friendly LGBTQ+ crowd make this a versatile and fun nightspot." | Galleon Bar/Facebook

5. Bootleg Social

30 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | "A newer indie/alternative live‑music venue that’s already making waves on Topping Street." | ugc

6. The Dutton Arms

South Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR | "Family‑friendly with a promenade terrace, Sky/BT Sports, pool and darts." Photo: Google

