An exciting new chapter is about to begin at the café at Walterz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday 18 June, the popular Blackpool entertainment hotspot will host an exclusive VIP menu launch to unveil the café’s brand new kitchen direction, led by newly appointed head chef Nathan Shaw.

Set within the vibrant Walterz Entertainment Centre at Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining, the café has become a go to destination for families, gamers, and foodies alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walterz is part of the Partington’s Holiday Parks and since it opened has been drawing in visitors from across the North.

With a fresh menu and culinary vision, it’s raising the bar once again.

Walterz Food

Partington’s is a family-owned business based in Blackpool and run by Chief Executive Officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis.

The brother and sister team are 4th generation family members of the leading local company and have invested a whopping £2 million into Walterz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exclusive tasting evening promises a flavour packed experience showcasing the very best of locally sourced ingredients.

Guests will be treated to a sneak preview of Walterz’s new food offering, which spans from hearty breakfasts and indulgent brunches to satisfying lunches and casual evening bites.

If you're popping in after a round of bowling, grabbing lunch with friends, or fuelling up before hitting the arcades, the new menu has been designed to appeal to all tastes and ages.

Walterz Entertainment Centre

At the heart of this transformation is chef Nathan Shaw who brings a passion for local produce and bold, crowd pleasing flavours to the Walterz kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The café at Walterz has already made a name for itself thanks to its vibrant setting, welcoming atmosphere and connection to one of the region’s top family attractions.

With a vibrant mix of ten-pin bowling, AR darts, karaoke booths, pinball and delicious food, Walterz provides the perfect setting for a night of fun and entertainment.

The transport is provided in partnership with Poulton Cabs | Contributed

The addition of free taxi rides, available Thursday to Sunday with advance booking, ensures that guests can continue their night out without the hassle of arranging transport.

Whether you're heading to Blackpool’s lively nightlife or enjoying the bars in Poulton, Walterz is committed to making your experience even more enjoyable.

For more information, call 01253 584403, email [email protected] or visit www.walterzblackpool.com.