Hickory's Smokehouse has had an incredible first Christmas with regulars at the bar for their weekly 'Hicks Fix'

The new restaurant on Fleetwood Road North in Thornton opened in the autumn with its authentic American BBQ flavour tastilising new customers for the Hickory's experience.

The Stateside restaurant brand has been a hit on the Fylde Coast and managers reported an 'incredible Christmas'.

They kicked off the festive season with a traditional Thanksgiving before the Christmas madness began and the BBQ was full on right through December with adventurous guests trying out the hot sauces.

Kathy Webb Cafferkey, who's the general manager said: "The Bacon Bourbon Bites have been really popular along with the Smokehouse Platter – a great way to sample all the smokehouse classics.

"We’ve met even more of our neighbours and locals, welcomed new guests and are building up some regulars who are joining us in the bar and for their weekly Hicks Fix.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has joined us since we opened and over Christmas. It’s been incredible to be part of so many festive celebrations and we’re so proud to be part of this wonderful community. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone in 2024.”

Authentic BBQ flavour at Hickory's

Other highlights included the line up of Winter Warmers such as Winter Spiced Apple Hot Toddy and The Hickory's Eggnog. Bookings were up for Christmas parties and get togethers. The team encourage bookings but there are always extra tables spare for walk-ins.

Gift cards have also been a big hit.