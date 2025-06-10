Fleetwood’s beloved Scotch Bakery, that has been trading for 102 years is set to enter an exciting new chapter as it welcomes new owners and temporarily closes its doors for a brief two week refurbishment period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change in ownership comes with a promise to honour the bakery’s longstanding tradition while injecting fresh energy and ideas into the business.

The Scotch Bakery located on 182 Lord Street in Fleetwood, will be closed for two weeks whilst the new owners settle in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outgoing owner, Daryl Bidle expressed heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers and dedicated staff who have supported the bakery over the years, he said: “We didn’t want the Scotch Bakery to become just another empty shop on Lord Street.

“It’s a staple of Fleetwood and I’m confident the new owners will thrive. I want to say a big thank you to the staff and customers who have stood by us they’re the people who matter most.”

Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6SW | 4.6 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) | "Excellent variety of pies, bread and cakes." | Google

The new owners, Adam Sleigh Managing Director at Energy Gurus (UK) Ltd and partner Scott based just up the road at 50 Lord Street are eager to address community concerns and put lingering rumours to rest.

Adam said: “We’re not here to tear everything down. The current staff are staying, that was non-negotiable for us. This bakery doesn’t work without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the menu will stay largely the same for now exciting updates are on the horizon. A refreshed menu will be unveiled later this month featuring improved quality and new food items aimed at elevating the bakery’s offering. A full refit of the shop is also planned within the next 4-5 months to modernise the space.

Infamous hot-cross buns at the Scotch Bakery. | scotch bakery

The new owners said: “We’ve spent 15 years in customer facing roles, so we know how important service and consistency are. We appreciate the insight and support from Daryl and Gemma - they’ve made the transition smooth.”

The Scotch Bakery is expected to reopen in two weeks with upgraded machinery to support the staff and enhance service quality. The new owners are keen to hear feedback and look forward to meeting customers old and new when the doors reopen.

Fleetwood’s high street may have seen many changes, but with this new chapter the Scotch Bakery is determined to remain a cherished fixture for years to come.