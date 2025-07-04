Here's everything you need to know about Fleetwood food & drink festival

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:05 BST
Fleetwood is gearing up for a summer celebration like no other as the town’s much-loved food & drink festival teams up with the Fleetwood Community Comic Con for a unique day of superheroes, street food and seaside fun.

On Sunday 20 July the Marine Gardens will be transformed into a buzzing hub of flavour and fandom, bringing together the best of pop culture and culinary delights.

Whether you're a sci-fi enthusiast, a comic book collector, or simply someone who enjoys a great bite to eat by the sea this all-day festival promises something for everyone.

Foodies are in for a treat with a diverse range of street food vendors and local producers serving up everything from sizzling global cuisine to sweet treats and artisan creations.

Whether it’s wood-fired pizza, gourmet burgers, or vegan bites, visitors can expect a mouthwatering menu.

Fleetwood food & drink festival.placeholder image
Fleetwood food & drink festival. | Facebook

What’s on?

Running alongside the foodie festivities is the Fleetwood Community Comic Con - a celebration of all things nerdy and nostalgic.

Expect to meet your favourite heroes, browse stalls packed with collectibles and crafts and join in the cosplay competition for a chance to win prizes and show off your best character look.

The entertainment doesn’t stop at food and fandom. Live music, performances, and street entertainment will keep the atmosphere lively all day long.

It’s a family-friendly event, with activities for all ages - from comic book fans to curious food explorers.

People cosplaying as their favourite characters to promote the Fleetwood comic con event.placeholder image
People cosplaying as their favourite characters to promote the Fleetwood comic con event. | Poppy from "How Many Films in a Year"

When and where?

Event: Fleetwood food & drink festival & Community Comic Con, Sunday 20 July, all day. Location: Marine Gardens, Fleetwood with free entry and all costumes are encouraged.

Organised by Discover Wyre and a team of local creatives and community groups, this one-day mash-up is designed to celebrate what makes Fleetwood so special.

Fleetwood is the place to be this July. Come for the comics, stay for the food or the other way around!

For more details visit: Discover Wyre Events.

