Announcing the news on Twitter, they said: “Yep, you heard us right, now loads of Greggs shops are open even later.”

Customisable pizzas, sides including potato wedges, chicken bites and goujons, as well as a number of warm desserts will be available after 4pm at a number of stores.

Here are all the stores in Lancashire open until 8.30pm if you want to fill your face with some of the new treats …

Greggs is opening in the evenings in a number of branches in Lancashire

Preston

St George Shopping Centre, Orchard Street – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 8.30pm

Fishergate – Hours: Monday to Friday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 6pm

Blackpool Road – Hours: Monday to Friday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 8.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharoe Green Lane – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 6pm

Eastway, Fulwood – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 7am – 5pm

Blackpool

Church Street – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 7am – 8.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford Square – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 7am – 6pm

Wellbeck Avenue – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8.30am – 4pm

Squires Gate – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 6pm

Colne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Street – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 9am – 4pm

Morecambe

Glentworth Road West – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8.30am – 5pm

Accrington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyndburn Road – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm

Broadway – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 4pm

Blackburn

King William Street – Hours: Monday to Wednesday 7am – 6pm, Thursday and Friday 7am – 8.30pm, Saturday 7am – 6pm, Sunday 9am – 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I see the new Greggs menu?