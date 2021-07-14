Here are five of the best pubs near walks in Lancashire

1.

The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston This picturesque pub has been the mainstay of visitors seeking peace and quiet amid the hustle and bustle of the city centre for many years. Located by the unique Victorian parks, Avenham and Miller, adjacent to the River Ribble and under the grand railway bridge, there is much to take in as you dine alfresco in their large garden. It is just one of many stops along the route of the 21 mile Guild Wheel, which circles the city. This section of the walk is a great chance for you to take in some of the beautiful views the area has to offer. The Continental is a popular watering hole where you sink a decent pint and enjoy a slice of culture too.