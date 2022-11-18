News you can trust since 1873
There are many fine cosy pubs and bars in Blackpool to enjoy a drink during the winter months

Here are 9 of the cosiest pubs and bars in Blackpool according to Google reviews

When it comes to what you look for in a pub or bar, particularly in the winter months, being cosy is surely up there as a top priority.

By Jon Peake
5 minutes ago

Whether that be settling down with a drink by a roaring fireplace or simply a welcoming place that gives you that cosy vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.

We’ve trawled Google to find reviews that mention ‘cosy’ – all of these pubs and bars have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 15 reviews.

So, without further ado, here are the 9 cosiest pubs and bars in Blackpool according to Google reviews ...

1. Little Black Pub

Little Black Pub on Talbot Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 806 Google reviews

Photo: Google

2. The Bank

The Bank Bar and Grill on Corporation Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 931 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. The Ardwick

The Ardwick on Foxhall Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 664 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. Cask

Cask Micropub on Layton Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 162 Google reviews

Photo: Google

