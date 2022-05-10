We’ve found nine great eateries in Blackpool that are, according to Google reviews, great for a vegetarian meal. They aren’t all necessarily vegetarian-only eateries, but they’re veggie options have proven popular with customers.
All of the establishments have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 marks from compiled reviews.
1. Cosy Jazz Cafe
Cosy Jazz Cafe on Lytham Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 95 Google reviews. Telephone 07923 170026
2. Compass Cafe Bar
Compass Cafe Bar on Birley Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 371 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 626857
3. Mi Casa Su Casa
Mi Casa Su Casa on Red Bank Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 284 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 351993
4. Michael Wan's Mandarin
Michael Wan's Mandarin on Clifton Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 812 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 622687
