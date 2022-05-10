Go veggie for National Vegetarian Week

Here are 9 great Blackpool eateries to grab a veggie bite to eat next week for National Vegetarian Week May 16-22

It’s National Vegetarian Week next week, May 16-22, – the perfect time to choose veggie and cook more plant-based meals, or even better … eat out!

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:55 pm

We’ve found nine great eateries in Blackpool that are, according to Google reviews, great for a vegetarian meal. They aren’t all necessarily vegetarian-only eateries, but they’re veggie options have proven popular with customers.

All of the establishments have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 marks from compiled reviews.

1. Cosy Jazz Cafe

Cosy Jazz Cafe on Lytham Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 95 Google reviews. Telephone 07923 170026

2. Compass Cafe Bar

Compass Cafe Bar on Birley Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 371 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 626857

3. Mi Casa Su Casa

Mi Casa Su Casa on Red Bank Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 284 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 351993

4. Michael Wan's Mandarin

Michael Wan's Mandarin on Clifton Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 812 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 622687

