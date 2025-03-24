In the UK, waffles have gained popularity in recent years as a delicious and versatile treat typically enjoyed as a breakfast or a dessert. Increasingly found in cafes and restaurants up and down the land, they have become a staple sweet brunch option.

Often served warm and topped with a variety of fillings such as fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or syrup, waffles in the UK are akin to the European-style waffles popular in countries such as Belgium, but American-style versions - which are lighter and fluffier - are also prevalent.

Waffle stalls at markets and festivals have become a favourite, offering toppings ranging from classic maple syrup to indulgent choices like Nutella or ice cream - the ultimate indulgence for anyone with a bit of a sweet tooth.

With Lancashire boasting more than its fair share of cute cafes, fancy dessert parlours, and everything in between, we decided to ask readers where their favourite go-to spots for a slice of something sugary was - we’re talking cakes, ice crea, and (of course) waffles.

Here’s what you said...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Dessert Cabin 76 Pedders Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HN | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Moorcrofts Cakery Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . BonBons Coffee Bar 44 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Cinderbake 24 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Holdens & Co 1 Accrington Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9TD | Google Maps Photo Sales