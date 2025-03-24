Happy International Waffle Day! 17 of the best dessert parlours in Lancashire according to you

Happy International Waffle Day!

In the UK, waffles have gained popularity in recent years as a delicious and versatile treat typically enjoyed as a breakfast or a dessert. Increasingly found in cafes and restaurants up and down the land, they have become a staple sweet brunch option.

Often served warm and topped with a variety of fillings such as fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or syrup, waffles in the UK are akin to the European-style waffles popular in countries such as Belgium, but American-style versions - which are lighter and fluffier - are also prevalent.

Waffle stalls at markets and festivals have become a favourite, offering toppings ranging from classic maple syrup to indulgent choices like Nutella or ice cream - the ultimate indulgence for anyone with a bit of a sweet tooth.

With Lancashire boasting more than its fair share of cute cafes, fancy dessert parlours, and everything in between, we decided to ask readers where their favourite go-to spots for a slice of something sugary was - we’re talking cakes, ice crea, and (of course) waffles.

Here’s what you said...

76 Pedders Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HN

1. Dessert Cabin

76 Pedders Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HN | Google Maps

Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF

2. Moorcrofts Cakery

Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF | Google Maps

44 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ

3. BonBons Coffee Bar

44 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ | Google Maps

24 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ

4. Cinderbake

24 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ | Google Maps

1 Accrington Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9TD

5. Holdens & Co

1 Accrington Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9TD | Google Maps

25 Naze Ln, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1RJ

6. Truly Scrumptious

25 Naze Ln, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1RJ | Google Maps

