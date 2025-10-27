Blackpool’s iconic and much-loved pub The Rose & Crown has officially reopened its doors after a huge revamp and it’s looking better than ever

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A true staple of the local scene this legendary spot has undergone a major transformation giving it a refreshed look while keeping that traditional pub charm that locals know and love.

The new interior strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary - cosy and yet inviting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From freshly painted walls to polished wooden tables and gleaming taps, everything looks brand new, yet comfortingly familiar.

Grand reopening of Blackpool’s iconic Rose & Crown pub with new look | Third party

The Rose & Crown is now a wet pub - which means it’s all about the drinks. The kitchen has closed, allowing the team to focus entirely on what they do best: serving up quality pints, classic ales, crisp lagers, fine wines and great spirits.

Whether you’re popping in after work, meeting friends for a weekend catch-up, or simply enjoying a quiet pint, there’s something for everyone behind the bar.

And of course, the pub’s legendary value remains front and centre. With refreshingly good prices, regular drinks offers and a friendly team ready to pour your favourites, The Rose & Crown promises to deliver the same great experience Blackpool locals have always loved - just with a fresh new twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the pub in a Facebook statement, said: “We are now open! Get yourself down.”

The Rose and Crown is a traditional pub offering a wide variety of drinks and exciting offers where you can relax with a refreshing pint of your favourite lager in hand and a great new atmosphere.