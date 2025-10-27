Grand reopening of Blackpool’s iconic Rose & Crown pub: a legendary local returns with a fresh new look
A true staple of the local scene this legendary spot has undergone a major transformation giving it a refreshed look while keeping that traditional pub charm that locals know and love.
The new interior strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary - cosy and yet inviting.
From freshly painted walls to polished wooden tables and gleaming taps, everything looks brand new, yet comfortingly familiar.
The Rose & Crown is now a wet pub - which means it’s all about the drinks. The kitchen has closed, allowing the team to focus entirely on what they do best: serving up quality pints, classic ales, crisp lagers, fine wines and great spirits.
Whether you’re popping in after work, meeting friends for a weekend catch-up, or simply enjoying a quiet pint, there’s something for everyone behind the bar.
And of course, the pub’s legendary value remains front and centre. With refreshingly good prices, regular drinks offers and a friendly team ready to pour your favourites, The Rose & Crown promises to deliver the same great experience Blackpool locals have always loved - just with a fresh new twist.
A spokesperson for the pub in a Facebook statement, said: “We are now open! Get yourself down.”
The Rose and Crown is a traditional pub offering a wide variety of drinks and exciting offers where you can relax with a refreshing pint of your favourite lager in hand and a great new atmosphere.