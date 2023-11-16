A selection of brilliant eateries across the Fylde Coast have been named winners of this year’s Good Food Awards, with some scooping Gold Seal awards.

Established in 2002, the annual awards celebrate culinary excellence across the United Kingdom.

Split into categories such as Fish and Chips, Cafes and Gastro Pubs, the Good Food Awards are entirely based on merit, and free to enter, with the public casting votes for their favourites.

The prestigious Blue Ribbon is bestowed upon those with high customer ratings/votes and is known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes

Cheyettes Coffee Bar, Hest Bank.

The highest accolade, The Gold Seal, is given to Good Food Award holders who have attained award status for three consecutive years or more, achieving consistently high customer ratings/vote.

Restaurant winners

Hungarian’s Restaurant in Topping Street, Blackpool, has won the Blue Ribbon Award.

The family-owned eatery serves English and Hungarian menus, plus imported wines, in a simple, white-tablecloth bistro setting.

The 'big' menu here has been applauded.

Cafe winners

Quilligan’s Café Bar in Blackpool has won the Blue Ribbon.

Open from 9am until late every night, they’re known for their ‘big menu’ of home cooked meals, jumbo breakfasts and toasted treble deckers.

Cheyettes Coffee Bar in Hest Bank, Morecambe, has also scooped the Blue Ribbon.

Atkinsons Fish and Chips, Morecambe

In a message on their Facebook page, owners said: “Amazing achievement, thank you to our team and customers!”

Fish and chips

Bentleys Fish and Chips Shop in Bond Street, Blackpool has won the prestigious Gold Seal. It follows on from a previous win in 2021 and a Travellers Choice Award.