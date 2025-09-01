Give me all the pasta, pizza and tiramisu! Lancashire's 49 top Italian restaurants to try in 2025

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 13:36 BST

From pizza to pasta, tiramisu to tortellini, Italian food is famous the world over for its quality, flavours, and universality.

You’d be hard-pressed to find many people who actively dislike Italian food thanks to the cuisine’s penchant for fresh flavours, sweet sweet carbs, and centuries of history behind its variegated dishes.

For plenty of people, their local Italian restaurant is their go-to spot for a charming, easy, and enjoyable evening meal out. When it comes to all things parmesan and pizza, there’s nothing we Brits like more than a beloved local Italian place.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the top Italian restaurants across the entire county for you to peruse when you’re next on the hunt for that special restaurant sure to serve up a range of culinary classics.

In no particular order, here are the highest rated Italian restaurants in Lancashire as per Google and TripAdvisor...

1. La Locanda

Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (309 Google reviews) | Google

2. The Fat Italian

188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 4AY | 4.7 out of 5 (1138 Google reviews) | Google

3. Italian Cottage

12 Cheapside, Chorley PR7 2EX | 4.6 out of 5 (418 Google reviews) | Google

4. Salvatore's

63 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XD | 4.5 out of 5 (575 Google reviews) | Google

5. San Marco

Liverpool Old Rd, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 4RJ | 4.5 out of 5 (915 Google reviews) | Google

6. Siena

52 Lower Deardengate, Haslingden BB4 5SN | 4.7 out of 5 (353 Google reviews) | Google

