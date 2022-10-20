Fylde woman saved from choking by quick thinking Progress Housing Group colleague

Debra Ellis, Progress Housing Group

Carole, who asked for her surname not to be used, said she thought she was going to die and could not believe her luck when Progress Housing Group team member Debra Ellis came into view.

The 62-year-old recalls: “I was eating crispy fried eggs in my home and the crispiness caught in my throat. I couldn’t ring anyone as I couldn’t talk. I remember running out into the corridor, but no-one was there, so I started to panic. I began to feel weak and fell to the floor. Luckily, the postman came not long after, and then I heard Debra’s voice. I felt relieved, like there was some hope.

“I am so grateful to Debra. She was amazing and kept so calm. I don’t think I would be here without her, because I was in a dreadful state. I really thought I was going to die. I was panicking like mad. I was in shock all day and was too scared to eat anything.”

Debra, who has worked with Progress Housing Group for more than seven years, recalls: “I could hear a man’s voice shouting for help. I went up the stairs, turned the corridor, and saw Carole on the floor in a foetal position. Our postman, David, was with her.

“I knew she was choking because of the way she was breathing. I could see her sweating, and she was tearful.

“David asked if he should call an ambulance, but I said no. He told me he thought about doing the Heimlich manoeuvre, but you usually try the back slap first.

“So I put my arms under her armpit and lifted her. I supported her with my shoulder and started smacking her back four or five times. She then grabbed my arm to show me she was ok. She was very tearful and apologetic, but I reassured her she was ok. I got her a chair and some water, telling her to sip it slowly. I stayed with her until she was able to compose herself.

“I didn’t think at the time – I just acted on what I had been taught in my training. It is a lovely feeling that I have helped someone. I am just thankful David was there to alert me.”

Debra adds she is grateful for the opportunity to learn first aid through Progress Housing Group and she would encourage others to learn.

She says: “The first aid is part of our training and is useful, as I am based at the independent living scheme every day.

“I would suggest others look into first aid training as it is a useful, life-saving skill. You may think you can’t be bothered, but knowledge is power. You never know when you might need it. Nothing could be worse than a family member needing help, and you are panicking, not knowing what to do.