The Zen Restaurant in Wood Street, St Annes, was named the overall winner of the Best Asian Establishment in England category at Food Awards England 2023.

A Fylde restaurant has been crowned the best Asian eaterie in England.

The ceremony, held at The Birmingham Conference and Events Centre, recognises and rewards the talent and hard work of the English food industry, highlighting the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, cafes, and producers.

Winners were selected based on the votes of the public who nominated their favourite venues.Zen, which specialises in Chinese and Thai cuisine, was awarded the Best Oriental Establishment North and Best Oriental Establishment Overall Winner nationally.

Yorkshire Fisheries, in Topping Street, was named Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment North.

Overall winners of the Best Asian Establishment in England.

Zen Restaurant said: “Thank you to all our hard working staff and our loyal customers, we could not have won the best ‘AsianEstablishment in England’ without your support. Thank you!”

A spokesman for The Food Awards England 2023 said: “We received an overwhelming response from the public, who nominated some fantastic establishments across the country.

"These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of the country’s food industry, and the hard work of those who provide exceptional culinary experiences to their customers.