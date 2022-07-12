Next came Chorley, then Preston, Lytham and Blackpool – the rest is history.

Now family-owned supermarket Booths is celebrating its birthday with a recipe book which has a royal stamp of approval.

The beautifully styled and photographed ‘Booth’s Glorious Food cookbook’ shares recipes from customers, colleagues, local Michelin starred and celebrated chefs and suppliers.

Herdwick lamb in red wine sauce

The book features a diverse range of recipes making the most of the seasonal and regional produce that Booths is famous for, featuring recipes for Herdwick Lamb, Formby Asparagus, territorial cheeses like Mrs. Kirkham’s Lancashire, Shepherd’s Purse cheese and traditional regional recipes like Parched Peas and Lancashire Butter Pie.

It also dips into the Booths archive of historical pictures, packaging and original Grocer’s ledgers detailing 175 years of the regional family retailer.

The hardback, which is available at all Booths stores, features a forward from HRH The Prince of Wales, sharing his support for British farmers and regional specialities.

“I firmly believe that we must all value our relationships with farmers and suppliers, as well as supporting the local community and people.’ he says.

Louise's Asparagus & Pea Risotto

" Many of the region’s best loved producers owe their success to committed local buyers and consumers who believed in them, stocked their produce and created a market for them.”

“From farmhouse Lancashire cheese, Yorkshire forced rhubarb, Formby asparagus, to English wineries, start-up breweries and dug today potatoes, it is good to hear that this book champions supports and shares the stories of our country’s very best food and drink producers.”

Current chairman Edwin J Booth writes: “This recipe book expresses so much of the Booths character bringing together local celebrity chefs, food stylists, suppliers, customers and colleagues in a menu of culinary delights, many of which represent generations of family traditions.”

Lakes Lagarita Cocktail

“Edwin Henry Booth would be proud to know that his desire to sell the best goods he could find in stores staffed with first class assistants is so enthusiastically perpetuated by the “Booths Family” of over 3,000 people to whom our business becomes more than just a job.”

The Booths Glorious Food Cookbook is available at Booths for £15 or £13 for Booths cardholders.