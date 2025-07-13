Four pubs, cafes and takeaways in Blackpool, Garstang and Fleetwood learn food hygiene inspection verdict
The Farmers Arms pub in Church Street, Garstang was handed a four-out-of-five rating.
The rating comes after assessment by Wyre Council inspectors on June 5.
Chapter 2 Book Shop and Cafe in North Albert Street, Fleetwood was given a score of three.
The rating comes after it was also assessed by Wyre Council inspectors on June 5.
Wyre' has 193 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 124 (64%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
Two takeaways in Blackpool’s were handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene ratings by Blackpool Council food hygiene inspectors.
The Catch, at 1a Dickson Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on June 12.
And Teanos Kitchen, a takeaway on Mowbray Drive, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on June 9.
Blackpool has 284 takeaways with ratings, 162 (57%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
