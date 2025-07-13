Four pubs, cafes and takeaways in Blackpool, Garstang and Fleetwood learn food hygiene inspection verdict

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 13th Jul 2025, 10:40 BST
Four food venues have been asessed by food hygiene inspectors across the Fylde coast this week.

The Farmers Arms pub in Church Street, Garstang was handed a four-out-of-five rating.

The rating comes after assessment by Wyre Council inspectors on June 5.

Rated 5 on November 19.placeholder image
Rated 5 on November 19. | Google

Chapter 2 Book Shop and Cafe in North Albert Street, Fleetwood was given a score of three.

The rating comes after it was also assessed by Wyre Council inspectors on June 5.

Wyre' has 193 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 124 (64%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Two takeaways in Blackpool’s were handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene ratings by Blackpool Council food hygiene inspectors.

The Catch, Dickson Road, Blackpoolplaceholder image
The Catch, Dickson Road, Blackpool | NW

The Catch, at 1a Dickson Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on June 12.

And Teanos Kitchen, a takeaway on Mowbray Drive, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on June 9.

Blackpool has 284 takeaways with ratings, 162 (57%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

