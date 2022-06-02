FOOD HYGIENE: See the latest ratings for takeaways and restaurants in Blackpool

Blackpool Council awards food outlets a mark out of five during regular inspections done by environmental health officers.

And here are the latest results for takeaways, cafes and restaurants inspected over the last two months.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

1. Cosa nosher! The Godfather on The Strand, Blackpool, got top marks Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. What a filling! Subway, on Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, was given top billing by inspectors Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Park Life Stanley Park's Art Deco Cafe just missed out on top marks but still received a food four star rating Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. What a pitta... they just missed out on top marks King Kebab on Dickson Road, received a four star rating Photo: National World Photo Sales