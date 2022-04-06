Food hygiene standards ratings in Poulton, Cleveleys and Thornton (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Food hygiene ratings: These are the latest inspections in Poulton, Cleveleys and Thornton

A number of premises across Poulton, Cleveleys and Thornton started 2022 by being inspected and receiving a star rating for their food hygiene.

By Julia Bennett
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:46 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

The inspections featured below took place in February, with the ratings then published on the Food Standards Agency's website last month and at the start of this month.

1. Delicious Chinese Takeaway

Delicious Chinese Takeaway | 11 Lower Green, Poulton | 2 star | Last inspection on February 24, 2022

Photo: Google

2. The Cabin Sandwich Shop

The Cabin Sandwich Shop, 1 Westfield Avenue, Poulton | 5 star | Last inspected on February 23, 2022

Photo: Google

3. The Tramway

The Tramway, 167-169 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys | 5 star | Last inspected on February 28

Photo: Google

4. Corner Chippy

Corner Chippy, 15 Beach Road, Cleveleys | 5 star | Last inspected on February 24, 2022

Photo: Google

