Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

The inspections featured below took place in February, with the ratings then published on the Food Standards Agency's website last month and at the start of this month.

Delicious Chinese Takeaway | 11 Lower Green, Poulton | 2 star | Last inspection on February 24, 2022

The Cabin Sandwich Shop, 1 Westfield Avenue, Poulton | 5 star | Last inspected on February 23, 2022

The Tramway, 167-169 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys | 5 star | Last inspected on February 28

Corner Chippy, 15 Beach Road, Cleveleys | 5 star | Last inspected on February 24, 2022