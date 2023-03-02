A number of restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Blackpool have received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Blackpool which scored just one star out of five in their most recent inspection.

Bear in mind, improvements could have been made in preparation for their next inspection.

1 . The restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Blackpool with a one-star hygiene rating Below are the restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Blackpool with a one-star hygiene rating Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Aarzoo's Aarzoo's Soul Food in Lytham Road has a one-star rating following it's most recent inspection in January 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Tony's Grill Tony's Grill in Central Drive has a one-star rating following it's most recent inspection in April 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Mama Lu Lu's Mama Lu Lu's on Egerton Road has a one-star rating following it's most recent inspection in July 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales