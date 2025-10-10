When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. No 4 Pub
No 4 Pub, a pub, bar or nightclub at Number Four And Freemasons Hotel Layton Road, Blackpool was given a score of one after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
2. Vegas
Vegas, at 58 Water Lane, Preston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 9. Photo: Google
3. Naafiah
Naafiah, at 17 Harewood Road, Preston was given a score of two on September 9. Photo: Google
4. The Barn at The Square, Scorton
Rated 5: The Barn at The Square, Scorton, Lancashire; rated on September 26. Photo: Google
5. Costa Coffee
Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 68 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire; rated on September 18. Photo: Google
6. larder.
Rated 5: Larder at 82 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire; rated on September 18. Photo: Google