News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Fleetwood pub gains top five-star hygiene rating

The Thomas Drummond, in Fleetwood, has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the council’s Scores on the Doors programme.
By Eddie GershonContributor
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Thomas Drummond, in Fleetwood, has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub, in London Street, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Most Popular
The Thomas Drummond awarded five-star rating. Photo WetherspoonThe Thomas Drummond awarded five-star rating. Photo Wetherspoon
The Thomas Drummond awarded five-star rating. Photo Wetherspoon

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Claire Buxton, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

Hide Ad

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Related topics:InspectorsFleetwood