Fleetwood pub gains top five-star hygiene rating

The Thomas Drummond, in Fleetwood, has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Thomas Drummond, in Fleetwood, has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub, in London Street, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

The Thomas Drummond awarded five-star rating. Photo Wetherspoon

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Claire Buxton, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad