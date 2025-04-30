Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caffè Nero has launched a new nationwide matcha range of drinks amind growing consumer demand for the social media-friendly beverage.

Available across all its 700+ UK stores, Caffè Nero’s new line features two flavours, vanilla and strawberry, and comes off the back of growing customer clamour for all things matcha - an interest reflected in online search trends, with Google searches for “matcha near me” seeing substantial spikes in recent years.

Made using the UK-leading matcha brand, PerfectTed matcha - a ceremonial-grade, single-origin product known for offering sustained energy and cognitive benefits which gained prominence after appearing on BBC’s Dragon’s Den - the drinks are set to intrigue and delight in equal measure.

Caffe Nero has unveiled a new matcha range | Caffe Nero

Globally, the matcha market is valued at £1.8 billion and is forecast to reach nearly £2.3 billion by 2028, with consumers increasingly seeking beverages that purport to support wellness and mindfulness, positioning matcha as more than just a temporary trend.

"This is the matcha worth waiting for," says Will Stratton-Morris, CEO of Caffè Nero UK. "We’ve seen the demand and taken our time to perfect it. What we’ve created is something we’re incredibly proud of - a matcha that stands out in both taste and quality.

“And judging by the sales just days after launch, it’s clear our customers feel the same,” Will added. “Launching just as the sun comes out and iced drinks take over, we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying their Caffè Nero matchas on their morning commute to the office, or during summertime picnics in the park.”

In addition to the matcha launch, Caffè Nero is also reintroducing seasonal favourites for summer 2025, including the ‘Tiramisu Iced Latte’ and a revamped ‘Luxury Frappe’ collection, featuring new recipes for the ‘Millionaire’s Frappe’ and the ‘Strawberry & White Chocolate Frappe’.

Founded by Gerry Ford in 1997, Caffè Nero remains a family-run business and is Europe’s largest independent coffee house group, operating over 1,100 stores in 11 countries and employing over 11,000 people worldwide.

