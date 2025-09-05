Experience the flavours of Kerala this Friday at Flavour Fusion
Flavour Fusion has been celebrated for its innovative approach to South Indian street food and its dedication to authentic flavours and is doing something extra special for Onam celebrations.
The restaurant has quickly become a local favourite offering a premium dining experience that brings the vibrant tastes of Southern India to the heart of Blackpool.
This week, the restaurant is marking a significant cultural event - a festival from Kerala, Southern India, traditionally celebrated as a harvest festival.
In honour of this special occasion, Flavour Fusion is presenting a Mega Lunch, an extraordinary sit-down meal designed to immerse diners in the sights and flavours of Kerala.
The highlight of the meal will be a spectacular spread of 30 dishes, served on a traditional banana leaf.
From aromatic rice and lentil-based delicacies to a variety of colourful vegetable dishes and rich, flavourful curries, the Mega Lunch is entirely vegetarian and crafted to recreate the festive colours and joyful spirit of the Kerala harvest celebration.
Guests can expect a feast not just for the taste buds, but also for the eyes as each dish is thoughtfully presented to reflect the vibrancy and richness of South Indian cuisine.
This annual event offers a rare opportunity to experience the authentic flavours and traditions of Kerala without leaving Blackpool. Smitha, Director of Flavour Fusion, invites local reporters to cover the event highlighting its significance and the culinary artistry behind this one off feast.
For food enthusiasts and those curious about South Indian culture this Mega Lunch promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a sit-down meal that celebrates tradition, taste and community in a setting that brings a touch of Southern India to Church Street.
Flavour Fusion continues to delight locals and visitors alike, offering an exceptional glimpse into the rich culinary heritage of South India.