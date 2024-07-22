Enjoy beefy summer savings and delicious deals at Beefeater

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:35 BST
Make lunchtimes the main event with the brand-new Beefeater Lunchtime Saver menu where eight mains are all priced at under £8!

Available Monday to Friday, tuck into tasty saver plates the whole family will enjoy with classics of steak, egg and chips; beer battered fish and chips; and a beef or plant burger. Choose to add a starter or dessert from just £3.29.

Two Courses + Drink Under £20

Snap up a new supper set offer with two courses plus a drink for under £20, available Monday to Saturday from 5pm onwards – ensuring evening enjoyment for all the family. Make the difficult choice between some of Beefeater’s iconic dishes, including the ’74 double-crunch chicken wings; ’74 baconeater burger with ’74 bacon relish or the delicious Biscoff Sundae.

Two Cocktails For £12

Designed for savers, sippers and slurpers, Beefeater is offering two cocktails for only £12, daily from 5-9pm. The list features fan favourites and cocktail classics; from the new Tequila Sunrise and Blue Hawaiian through to signature Passion Fruit and Espresso Martinis.

Saving summer with unbeatable deals and great value food, make a beeline for Beefeater and let the good times begin! Available nationwide now all summer long.

