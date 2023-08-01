News you can trust since 1873
Fancy a Chinese takeaway to celebrate the England vs China game?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

With the Lionesses securing an impressive 6-1 victory against the Chinese team in their World Cup match today (August 1), perhaps a celebratory chinese takeaway is in order.

We’ve scoured TripAdvisor to find the best ones for you, ranking them in order of their rating.

Take a look at the top 10* establishments below which offer Chinese delivery or takeout, for you to feast on in the comfort of your own home:

*correct as of August, 1.

1. Best Chinese takeaways

249-251 Dickson Road, Blackpool FY1 2JH. 01253 752203. One review said: "What can we say about this place, its a gem."

2. New Treasure City

51 Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5DS. 01253 291152. One review said: "Ordered takeaway from here lovely open kitchen where you can watch your food being prepared. Couple running were very friendly."

3. Red Pepper

240 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW. 01253 698345. One review said: "Take away ordered, via food hub.. Absolutley excellent food .. Fresh, tasty and it actually looks like someone has taken pride in cooking it."

4. Four Seasons

319 Red Bank Road, Blackpool FY2 0HJ . 01253 592760. One review said: "Amazing food and all very fresh. Staff are great and will bend over backwards to get you what you want."

5. Oriental Village

59 Whitegate Drive City Centre, Blackpool FY3 9DF. 01253 300075. One review said: "Honestly had the best meal here last night with my partners family. So well priced, a beautiful atmosphere and our waitress Fay I believe she was called was incredible."

6. Food Palace/China Garden

301 Dickson Road, Blackpool FY1 2JL. 01253 350520. One review said: "Excellant value for money and certainly one of the best takeaways we have had for a while."

7. Sizzling Wok/Magic Chef

15 Moorpark avenue, Blackpool FY2 0LT. 01253 590656 One review said: "Best Chinese takeaway food in Blackpool by far can't recommend enough go at least once a week always try something different on the menu and they never disappoint."

8. Wok Spice

