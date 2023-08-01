With the Lionesses securing an impressive 6-1 victory against the Chinese team in their World Cup match today (August 1), perhaps a celebratory chinese takeaway is in order.
We’ve scoured TripAdvisor to find the best ones for you, ranking them in order of their rating.
Take a look at the top 10* establishments below which offer Chinese delivery or takeout, for you to feast on in the comfort of your own home:
*correct as of August, 1.
1. Best Chinese takeaways
These are the 10 best Chinese takeaways in Blackpool according to TripAdvisor (August 1). Photo: jpi
2. New Treasure City
249-251 Dickson Road, Blackpool FY1 2JH. 01253 752203. One review said: "What can we say about this place, its a gem." Photo: Google Maps
3. Red Pepper
51 Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5DS. 01253 291152. One review said: "Ordered takeaway from here lovely open kitchen where you can watch your food being prepared. Couple running were very friendly." Photo: Google Maps
4. Four Seasons
240 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW. 01253 698345. One review said: "Take away ordered, via food hub.. Absolutley excellent food .. Fresh, tasty and it actually looks like someone has taken pride in cooking it." Photo: Google Maps
5. Oriental Village
319 Red Bank Road, Blackpool FY2 0HJ . 01253 592760. One review said: "Amazing food and all very fresh. Staff are great and will bend over backwards to get you what you want." Photo: Google Maps
6. Food Palace/China Garden
59 Whitegate Drive City Centre, Blackpool FY3 9DF. 01253 300075. One review said: "Honestly had the best meal here last night with my partners family. So well priced, a beautiful atmosphere and our waitress Fay I believe she was called was incredible." Photo: Google Maps
7. Sizzling Wok/Magic Chef
301 Dickson Road, Blackpool FY1 2JL. 01253 350520. One review said: "Excellant value for money and certainly one of the best takeaways we have had for a while." Photo: Google Maps
8. Wok Spice
15 Moorpark avenue, Blackpool FY2 0LT. 01253 590656 One review said: "Best Chinese takeaway food in Blackpool by far can't recommend enough go at least once a week always try something different on the menu and they never disappoint." Photo: Google Maps