England v Germany: Blackpool fans in the warm-up to the big match at Poolfoot Farm

Excitement reached fever pitch as buoyant England football fans limbered up to roar their team to Euro 2020 glory ahead of their last-16 showdown with Germany at Wembley.
Pubs swelled with supporters wearing replica football strips in the hours leading up to the 5pm kick-off
St George’s flags billowed in the mid-summer breeze as die-hard and fairweather fans alike got into the feel-good spirit.
In designated fan zones across the country, and outside Wembley where 40,000 supporters were already showing signs of creating a partisan atmosphere, people cheered and sang songs in support of England manager Gareth Southgate and his team.
Some supporters, eager to soak up the atmosphere inside the ground, took their seats more than two hours before the match started.