Ellers Farm Distillery announces exclusive new limited-edition Y-Gin with easyJet.

The B Corp certified Yorkshire-based distillery will see a new Orange flavour of its popular Y-Gin take flight aboard easyJet flights from 20th March, as the airline continues to reinforce its sustainability approach both operationally and in the cabin.

The Y-Gin Orange miniatures mark the brand’s first move into the airline market, just months after a major investment by Ricky Gervais in November 2023, which saw the self-described ‘comedy god’ become Co-Owner of Ellers Farm Distillery.

The new Y-Gin Orange has been carefully crafted in a bespoke copper pot still. The spirit is vapour- infused with bitter and sweet orange peels to extract the essential oils, creating a zesty crisp liquid, with wonderfully sweet bursts of fresh orange and citrus; the perfect tipple to enjoy at 30,000 feet.

This new listing has been made possible thanks to Travel Retail start-up Sustainaholics who realised that spirits miniatures always come in either heavy breakable glass - or PET bottles made from plastic that most airlines have committed to removing.

In June 2023 Sustainaholics created and launched the award-winning Alumini®, a light ultracompact 100% post consumer recycled aluminium 5cl bottle that’s endlessly and easily recyclable and the travel friendly, low carbon choice.

Since then, Sustainaholics has joined forces with Ellers Farm Distillery and a handful of other leading independent British spirits brands (Two Drifters, Penrhos Spirits, and Wildjac) driven by a passion to create premium, great tasting drinks that aim to minimise their impact on the planet, to create the Sustainable Spirits Collection for easyJet customers jetting off to different destinations across the airlines extensive route network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Hickey, Sales Director at Ellers Farm Distillery, commented: “It’s been fantastic to partner with Sustainaholics on this project and to see our first airline listing go live with easyJet. Our new Y-Gin has a fabulous flavour that will delight customers and it’s also great to be noticed for our genuine commitment to sustainability and innovation in the drinks industry. We can’t wait to see Y-Gin Orange take off later this month”.

Simon Cox, Director of Inflight Retail at easyJet, commented: “Here at easyJetwe are always looking to enhance our customer experience, whether it’s our delicious on the go food and snacks, duty free shopping in the air as well as on-board beverages. We are delighted to be offering our customers even more choice and variety as we welcome the limited-edition Y-Gin from the boutique Yorkshire based distillery, Ellers Farm.”