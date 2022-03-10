Upside Down - Blackpool’s Eating Guide Review: This leafy little gem is a must for breakfast and brunch
This leafy little gem is a must for breakfast and brunch, the inventive menu displays a love of food and caters for modern tastes and intolerances
Some of the shop fronts long Edward Street have undergone quite a facelift in recent years.
This green café adorned with thriving plants, most of which are for sale, and serving plant-based food, opened just before lockdown and managed to survive despite the inauspicious start.
We were given a kilner-style bottle of chilled water on arrival and ordered an (impeccable) oat-milk flat white. They take their coffee, tea, even their hot chocolate seriously here.
The inventive menu displays a love of food and caters for modern tastes and intolerances.
A Power Trip (£7) vegan breakfast of mushrooms on toasted sourdough came elegantly zigzagged with basil and truffle oil and peppered with powdered mushroom to boost the fungi flavour.
The portion was generous: a heap of three different types of perfectly sautéed mushroom tumbled over the edges of a thick slice of toast.
Cakes and vegan pastries are made in-house – a sticky cinnamon-loaded bun was out of this world – and the whole atmosphere is one of relaxed creativity, the young proprietors working to an accompaniment of slightly head-banging music at an unobtrusively low volume.
A leafy little gem.
Address: 28 Edward Street, FY1 1BA
Website: upsidedownblackpool.com
Hours: Wed-Fri 9am-4pm; Sat and Sun 10am-4pm