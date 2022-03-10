Some of the shop fronts long Edward Street have undergone quite a facelift in recent years.

This green café adorned with thriving plants, most of which are for sale, and serving plant-based food, opened just before lockdown and managed to survive despite the inauspicious start.

We were given a kilner-style bottle of chilled water on arrival and ordered an (impeccable) oat-milk flat white. They take their coffee, tea, even their hot chocolate seriously here.

Blackpool’s Eating Guide: Upside Down review

The inventive menu displays a love of food and caters for modern tastes and intolerances.

A Power Trip (£7) vegan breakfast of mushrooms on toasted sourdough came elegantly zigzagged with basil and truffle oil and peppered with powdered mushroom to boost the fungi flavour.

The portion was generous: a heap of three different types of perfectly sautéed mushroom tumbled over the edges of a thick slice of toast.

Cakes and vegan pastries are made in-house – a sticky cinnamon-loaded bun was out of this world – and the whole atmosphere is one of relaxed creativity, the young proprietors working to an accompaniment of slightly head-banging music at an unobtrusively low volume.

A leafy little gem.

Address: 28 Edward Street, FY1 1BA

Website: upsidedownblackpool.com