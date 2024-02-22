News you can trust since 1873
Easter has begun in Poundbakery

Poundbakery launch colourful Easter Treats in a bid to bring on better weather this February!
By Keely SilvesterContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
The weather has been rainy and grey for so long, we've almost forgotten what the sun looks like. However, never fear, Poundbakery have the answer to better weather - fill the shop with bright coloured cakes and the sun will brighten up too!

Easter Treats will be in all stores from Monday February 26 and are a bargain price too:

· Easter Fairy Cakes 4 pack - £2

Easter Treats at PoundbakeryEaster Treats at Poundbakery
· Chocolate ginger eggs 2 pack - £2

And of course Hot Cross Buns 4 pack - £1.50 which are available in all stores now.

Finally, stores will also have 2 x new limited edition items for you to try:

· New Jumbo Chicken Tikka Pasty £2 each, or two for £3

· Breakfast Panini (Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Toasted Panini) £2.50 - add a hot drink for 50p extra!

For more information, take a look at our website https://www.poundbakery.co.uk/