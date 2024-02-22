Easter has begun in Poundbakery
The weather has been rainy and grey for so long, we've almost forgotten what the sun looks like. However, never fear, Poundbakery have the answer to better weather - fill the shop with bright coloured cakes and the sun will brighten up too!
Easter Treats will be in all stores from Monday February 26 and are a bargain price too:
· Easter Fairy Cakes 4 pack - £2
· Chocolate ginger eggs 2 pack - £2
And of course Hot Cross Buns 4 pack - £1.50 which are available in all stores now.
Finally, stores will also have 2 x new limited edition items for you to try:
· New Jumbo Chicken Tikka Pasty £2 each, or two for £3
· Breakfast Panini (Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Toasted Panini) £2.50 - add a hot drink for 50p extra!
For more information, take a look at our website https://www.poundbakery.co.uk/