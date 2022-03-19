The youngest is happiest singing Let It Go from Frozen on repeat while the eldest is discovering the joys of what’s on offer behind bars.

Our eight-year-old is football mad while Tik Tok has become a full-time hobby for the 13-year-old.

With such an array of different likes and dislikes, where can we enjoy some quality time that suits everyone? (Answers on a postcard please).

The Flower Bowl, Barton

One place we love for a family treat that keeps everyone happy is The Flower Bowl at Barton Grange.

We’ve spent many a competitive hour playing the crazy golf, but we’ve never eaten at the entertainment centre before.

So a blustery Sunday seemed like the perfect time to try the new crazy pool and an early tea.

Pulled pork burger at Blooms Restaurant, The Flower Bowl

Cue Gardens combines pool with crazy golf to create a quick fire, table top game that kept all ages amused before we were tempted by the virtual reality jungle ride.

The children loved their first chance to escape the real world with the 4D virtual reality simulator that took them on a boat ride adventure to find magical crystals.

All that exploring worked up a hearty appetite so we were pleased there was availability at the Blooms Restaurant.

It’s a bright, colourful, vibrant space with flowers adorning the walls, eye-catching floral stained glass and even flower themed toilets.

Children's chicken goujons, fries and beans

As a fairly large restaurant, the tables are nicely spaced out so there’s no feeling of being squashed in while booths make cosy, private areas for small groups.

A friendly member of staff showed us to our table and quickly had a high chair set up and drinks order in hand.

Serving up a selection of small plates, pizza flatbreads, traditional dishes and signature salads, there is plenty on offer on the menu.

There’s a Little Bloomers Menu which our youngest two chose from. The mozzarella cheese and tomato flatbread (£6.20) and chicken goujons, fries and beans (£6.20) were great sized portions and thoroughly enjoyed.

Blooms Restaurant, The Flower Bowl

While not a vegetarian, I love meat-free food and have earned the reputation of being the fruit and vegetable police in our house – ensuring those five-a-day are ticked off.

So there were eye rolls galore from the family when I chose the warm goats cheese, field mushroom and crispy onion bun (£12.40) with sweet potato fries.

But I was delighted by my choice, apart from the parchment paper that was still clinging to the goats cheese.

A pulled pork burger and fries (£12.40) got rave reviews from the youngest teenager while the mild chicken curry with rice and naan bread (£12.40) was also enjoyed by the eldest of the clan.

The hubby opted for the double beef burger and fries (£12.90) with Honeywell’s patties, which is a nice touch to use local produce.

But it was the desserts – a blueberry and white chocolate cheesecake and sticky toffee pudding – that proved to be the biggest hit.

Sticky toffee pudding

The total bill for six of us and soft drinks came to £83.

And after spotting the new Knickerbockers ice cream parlour on our way out, it won’t be long before we’re back at The Flower Bowl again.

