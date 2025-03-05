Deliveroo creates ‘dip and dine’ inflatable range for Brits to treat themselves to a takeaway in a tub.

Move over pineapple on pizza. There’s a bigger, better, ‘bubblier’ debate in town because Deliveroo is launching a new accessory for the ‘eating in the bath brigade’.

Deliveroo’s new ‘Dip & Dine’ inflatable range is the world's first inflatable in-bath dining solution - specially created for Brits who want to chow down on their favourite takeaway whilst they relax in a bubble bath.

The new floating ‘Dip & Dine’ dining innovation from Deliveroo comes as more people are indulging in the divisive activity of ‘banquet bathing’ (the act of eating in the bath) - a new movement that has gained traction with over a million likes on TikTok and seen celebs such as Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Attwood, Greg James and Vogue Williams* all joining in the scrub and grub craze.

The three eye-catching ‘Dip & Dine’ inflatables - a circle, rectangle and pizza box - have been designed to keep all of the nation’s favourite takeaways from curry to burgers, pizza and more completely buoyant and soap-free in the bath. Each shape boasts an aesthetic and nautical-inspired teal and white striped design.

Deliveroo’s new inflatables are guaranteed to make a night-in even better by helping Brits devour their takeaways splash-free, as half of the bath-munchers who enjoy scran whilst they soak admit they’ve split their food in the tub (49%), resulting in food down the drain and a spoilt bath.

Shockingly, 20% of the nation’s die-hard banquet bathers admit they’ve fished out and eaten food they’ve dropped in the bath in the past.

It’s sure to stir some debate as 32% of Brits who haven’t yet dabbled in banquet bathing are keen to give the new trend a try, however, not all food lovers are convinced with 2 in 5 saying it feels wrong (44%). It begs the question; will the new ‘Dip & Dine’ inflatable range help to change their minds?

For those who don’t need convincing and already enjoy a banquet in the bath, research reveals they find it relaxing (46%), a treat (42%), and even a self-care ritual (26%).

A further 18% have tried eating in the bath after seeing it on social media, while over a third do so as a way to scoff their takeaway in peace (38%), without being asked to share their dish with housemates or family (16%)**.

The buoyant creations will convert even the biggest sceptics, as the ‘Dip & Dine’ range can withstand the optimal bath temperature of 36-40 degrees Celsius***, offering users a floating table-free solution protecting their takeaway from warm suds.

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo said, “We love seeing weird and wonderful food trends pop up on social media, and, love it or hate it, bath banqueting is one that’s made a splash!

So if eating a takeaway in the bath floats your boat like the quarter of Brits who admit ‘it feels so wrong, it’s right’ or if you’re still testing the waters - our Dip & Dine range is the perfect bathtime companion to make your relaxing night in even better.”

With pizza (19%), curry (16%) and burgers (5%) voted in the nation’s top five favourite takeaways to order during the winter months, Deliveroo has teamed up with four much-loved restaurants across the UK to launch the exclusive Dip & Dine inflatables range for a limited time only.

Pizza Pilgrims, London Chelsea, London Euston, Cambridge

Byron, Liverpool, London Tottenham Court Road, Cambridge

Tamatanga, Leeds, Nottingham, Leicester, Birmingham

Kokoro, Bromley, Uxbridge, Hounslow

Regular bathtime bathers or inquisitive feasters can bag themselves a Dip & Dine inflatable for free by ordering a selected dish via Deliveroo at participating restaurants from March 6th to 8th during evening service only.

Must spend £15+ to qualify. Not every qualifying order will receive an inflatable; they're allocated randomly to customers while stocks last. Deliveroo delivery and service fees apply. UK only.