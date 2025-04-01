'Dangerous... it’s so hard to stop eating them!' Aldi announces return of limited edition garlic bread crisps
Aldi have announced the return of their Specially Selected Garlic Bread Crinkle Cut Crisps, which have been a fan favourite since they first hit shelves in 2023. Now, following shopper pleas from across the UK, Aldi has announced the beloved crisps will be returning to stores from 27th March.
Since initial launch, these ‘irresistible’ crisps have gained a cult following, with shoppers desperate to see them become a permanent Aldi staple. The popular snack has also sparked conversation on social media, with one excited shopper posted on the Food Finds UK Official Facebook Group saying: “They’re back! Garlic bread crisps in Aldi!’”
The post quickly snowballed to over 2.7k replies with comments such as: “OMG!! I wrote an email last month asking for them to bring them back” while another added: “the dream”. One shopper even said: “These are a dangerous purchase as it’s so hard to stop eating them!”.
Aldi describes the crisps as ‘packed full of flavour, the deliciously moreish crisps boast the taste of smoky garlic, married with the hearty crunch of Aldi’s premium Specially Selected crinkle cut style crisp.’
The Specially Selected Garlic Bread Crinkle Cut Crisps are available in stores from 27th March, but shoppers will need to be quick, as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.
