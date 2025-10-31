Daltons delicious desserts has now opened a new exciting cake shed

A beloved family-run bakery is spreading even more sweetness across Blackpool with the opening of its brand-new Cake Shed in Bispham.

Daltons, founded and run by local baker Dalton Rosbotham, has become a go-to for indulgent handmade bakes and now fans can enjoy their favourites straight from the new spot on All Hallows Road (FY2 0AY).

Proudly rooted in Blackpool the home bakery has built a loyal following for its brownies, blondies, NYC-style cookies, and signature cookie pies and cups - all baked with care and a generous helping of personality.

Inside the new Cake Shed, visitors can expect trays brimming with freshly baked treats just in time for Halloween.

For those who like a little surprise, Daltons’ mystery boxes remain a fan favourite offering a changing mix of bestsellers that are perfect for gifting (or enjoying solo).

Dalton's desserts in Bispham. | Third party

Owner Dalton said: “I’ve been baking and coming up with new recipes and ideas for new desserts, as well as bringing back some of the old classics.

“Everything’s homemade, and it’s amazing to see how much the business has grown through local support.”

Daltons offers local delivery across the FY area and nationwide postal options via Royal Mail meaning no one has to miss out on their signature bakes.

Dalton's desserts new cake shed | Dalton's desserts

This week the Halloween Cake Shed will have free 20 mystery bags up for grabs. Loacted at 1 Woodfield Road, FY5 4EQ and open until 11pm on Halloween evening.

Highlights will include: brownies, cookie pies, cookies and rocky roads.

Whether you pop by the new Cake Shed for a chat and a treat or order from afar, one thing’s certain: every bite comes with a smile.

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest creations and Cake Shed updates.

Order online for delivery or collection at: https://daltons-delicious-desserts-ltd.square.site, or browse their full range, opening times, and updates at: https://daltonsdeliciousdesserts.co.uk/.