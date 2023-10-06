With the 14th series of the Great British Bake Off underway, attention has turned to how much money contestants can make.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Daily Mail, Chorley’s John Whaite comes in third place in the all-time rich list with an estimated £1.5million in the bank.

The now 34-year-old won the show's third season with a heaven and hell chiffon cake, aged just 23.

These are 14 of the best bakeries in and around Preston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten years on, he has become a respected TV personality, who had a residency on ITV’s Lorraine show from 2013 to 2016.

He also famously made up half of Strictly's first ever male same-sex pairing in 2021, partnering with pro dancer and choreographer Johannes Radebe.

Off screen, he’s written four cooking books and in 2016 he opened his own cooking school, called John Whaite's Kitchen, which opened on his family's farm in Wrightington.

It offers both cookery classes for groups and individuals, and hosts supper clubs and private dining experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment Daily reports that John’s 302,000 followers on Instagram earns him £1,305.46 per post.

Who earns more on the GBBO rich list?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadiya Hussain, 38, won GBBO in 2015, and earns the most of all the winners.

Boasting over 870K Instagram followers, she earns £3,726.87 for every post she uploads.

She has an estimated net worth of £3.7m, according to Heart FM. This is down to her TV shows and cookery books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candice Brown, 38, won the seventh series and has gone on to become an author, TV show panellist and speaker in the beauty world.