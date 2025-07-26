Check out this amazing sweet shop taking Cleveleys by storm
Sweet-Time, the newest addition to Cleveleys’ high street officially opened back in March and has quickly become a local favourite.
Offering more than 350 different sweets this colourful pick ’n’ mix paradise has something for everyone from nostalgic childhood treats to trendy new confections.
What sets Sweet-Time apart is its commitment to quality. The shop stocks only branded sweets, avoiding the lower-grade fillers often found elsewhere.
Shelves are packed with colourful jars of fizzy favourites, chewy classics, chocolatey bites and more. The layout is bright and inviting, perfect for sweet lovers of all ages.
A real highlight is their traditional handmade Devon fudge, made the old-fashioned way in copper pots by a third-generation family.
This fudge is soft, creamy and totally moreish so much so that many customers come back within a week to restock.
It’s also gluten-free and palm oil free, with seven best-selling flavours now including Lemon and the crowd favourite Salted Caramel.
You can pick up a 500g bag for £6, now with colourful M&Ms for a limited time.
To celebrate the upcoming Euros final, Sweet-Time is holding a fun competition: the first person to correctly predict the final score on their Facebook page will win a Mystery Bag worth over £20.
To enter, simply like and share the original post, follow the page and comment your score prediction. It’s a great way to get involved and support the Lionesses.
They’re also offering a match day deal: their massive 2kg pick ’n’ mix bags are reduced by another £2 now just £18 (usual price £20, RRP £26). It’s perfect for sharing with friends while watching the big game and includes a wide range of sweets like jellies, bonbons, fizzies, chocolates and fudge.
A spokesperson said: “Plus, if you like popcorn, we have the most amazing range of over 20 different flavours.
“When deciding on this product, it was the incredible flavours that blew me away.
“The fun part was me and a friend tasting so many samples — all were so ‘scrummy’ and moreish that it was hard not to finish the packet in one go!
“We only use the best quality branded sweets and will never use cheap alternatives.”
Beyond that, the shop features 18 popcorn flavours, a wide range of freeze-dried sweets, sugar-free.
