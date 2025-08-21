Cake Box to celebrate grand opening with free cake giveaway

Blackpool’s Talbot Road is about to get a little sweeter this weekend with the arrival of a brand-new Cake Box store.

The popular cake chain known across Blackpool for its light, creamy and 100% egg-free cakes has opened its doors at 32 Talbot Road and it’s already creating a buzz among locals.

To celebrate the grand opening the store is offering an extra treat for the community. The first 100 people through the door on Saturday will be given a free slice of cake.

It’s a generous gesture designed to welcome people in and it’s sure to draw a crowd eager to sample what’s on offer at the Cake Box.

Cake Box to open on Talbot Road. | Facebook

Cake Box has become a household name thanks to its colourful celebration cakes and its wide range of flavours.

The egg-free recipe has helped it stand out from other high-street bakeries, catering to those with specific dietary requirements as well as anyone who simply enjoys a lighter sponge.

Cakes are freshly prepared in store which offers customers that mix of homemade feel with the polish of a national brand.

The new Talbot Road shop is expected to stock all the usual favourites to range from classic birthday cakes to indulgent cupcakes along with seasonal specials that showcase new designs and flavours.

Among the recent highlights in Cake Box stores elsewhere is the Dubai Chocolate Collection - a luxurious range that has caught attention for its rich flavours and elegant presentation.

For Blackpool residents the opening marks another positive step for the town centre. In recent years Talbot Road has seen a steady flow of new businesses setting up shop helping to bring more life and footfall into the area.

A bakery that doubles as both a convenient stop for a quick treat and a destination for custom celebration cakes seems well placed to fit in with the mix.

If you’re a Cake Box fan or just curious to see what all the fuss is about Saturday’s launch is shaping up to be a sweet occasion.

If you fancy getting your hands on a free slice it might be worth heading down early with only 100 slices up for grabs the giveaway is expected to disappear quickly.