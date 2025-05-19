Blackpool foodies your next favourite bite might just be 99p away, or even free.

Coast Cafe, a proudly independent eatery nestled upstairs in Blackpool Amusements on the Promenade, is turning heads with its cheap deals and community-focused charm.

Located at 13-19 Bank Hey Street inside Blackpool Amusement and Run by Harvey Rush, Cafe Coast is home to the now locally famous 99p Hamburger - a budget friendly treat that’s winning hearts and stomachs.

However, that’s not all. Cafe Coast is currently hosting ‘The Big Burger Giveaway’, a fun and delicious nine-day celebration where selected names can bag a free cheeseburger just by showing their ID.

Starting with Harriets, free burger giveaway for anyone named Harriett | CafeCoast/Facebook

The giveaway kicked off on Monday, May 12, with Harriets leading the charge. Tuesday welcomed more winners and Wednesday saw Joes across the Fylde coast getting their cheesy reward.

More recently, Sunday was all about Sarah, with free burgers handed out to anyone bearing the name.

Owner, Harvey Rush said: “It’s our way of giving back, having a bit of fun, and putting a smile on people’s faces. There’s nothing like a hot cheeseburger on the seafront, especially when it’s free!

“We want people to come and try out our 99p hamburger, 99p hotdog, or one of our other delicious bites - everyone is welcome.”

Cafe Coast chicken burger with nuggets, onion rings and fries | CafeCoast/Facebook

If your name hasn’t popped up yet, don’t worry. Cafe Coast has more names to come, just follow their Facebook page ‘Cafe Coast at Blackpool Amusements’ to stay in the loop.

Emily P on Trip Advisor said: “ I Stopped here after a long day out and the food was delicious! Lovely staff and amazing prices! My son played on the arcades while we waited for the food.. highly reccomend! “

One visitor said: “99p for a burger? Wowser.”

Another said: “I love this arcade. Need to stop by and try the food with a cuppa. At prices like these, how could I not?”

Cafe Coast - free burger giveaway for these names - is yours on the list? | CafeCoast/TripAdvisor

If you’re not one of the lucky names, simply show the social media post in person, like the page, and you’ll get 15% off your order as a thank-you for supporting the local business.

With 99p hamburgers, hot dogs and a host of other freshly made bites, Coast is quickly becoming a must-visit for locals.

If you’re in Bispham and feeling peckish, pop into Coast Cafe, say hello and grab a bite that won’t break the bank.