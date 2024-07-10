Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The supermarket was up against tough competition 👏

Hosted by Myleene Klass, the Grocer Gold Awards 2024 celebrated retail and brand excellence

Sainbury’s won the ultimate award of Grocer of the Year for the first time in 20 years

Other winners included; Tesco, Waitrose, Coca-Cola and Fever-Tree Drinks

The Grocer Gold Awards 2024 crowned Sainsbury’s the Grocer of the Year for the first time in 20 years, at a lavish ceremony held at Royal Albert Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by presenter and musician Myleene Klass, the Grocer Gold Awards celebrated outstanding retailers and brands, with Sainbury’s taking home the ultimate award against strong competition such as; Tesco, Lidl and Aldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grocer’s editor-in-chief Adam Leyland, who is also the chair of the judging panel (which is made up of 67 individuals), spoke of the big decision to choose Sainsbury’s as Grocer of the Year.

Leyland said: “Restoring growth while increasing profits is not an easy thing to do at the best of times, but especially with the highest inflation in decades, and the discounters – and other rivals – also opening a significant number of new stores.

“But Sainsbury’s has given shoppers permission to enjoy its wide range of food and drink through much more competitive pricing, most notably the launch of Nectar Prices last April, and its impressively rapid rollout.”

Sainsbury's, which was founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury in London, has become one of the largest UK supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Sainsbury’s has battled with tough competition from rival supermarkets, but with the launch of their Nectar Prices, they have seen a rise in popularity once again.

monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

Here are the full list of winners at the Grocer Gold Awards 2024:

Grocer of the Year (Sponsored by Alix Partners)

Sainsbury’s

Soft Drinks Brand of the Year (Sponsored by Boughey Distribution)

Dash Water

Drinks Brand of the Year

Moth

SME Brand of the Year

Love Corn

Food Brand of the Year (Sponsored by Savi)

Vadasz

Household Goods Brand of the Year

Astonish

Health & Beauty Brand of the Year

Flo

Own Label Range of the Year

Tesco - Finest

Specialist Online Service of the Year

Who Gives a Crap

Startup of the Year

SURI

Entrepreneur of the Year

Pip Murray, Pip & Nut

Exporter of the Year

Fever-Tree Drinks

Independent Retail Chain of the Year (Sponsored by Allwyn UK)

Henderson Retail - Spar

Symbol/Franchise Retailer of the Year (Sponsored by The SHS Group)

Booker Premier

Own Label Supplier of the Year

Angus Soft Fruits

Online Service of the Year (Sponsored by PayPal)

Tesco

Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Alix Partners)

Procter & Gamble UK

Consumer Initiative of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Coca-Cola Company - Coca-Cola Zero Sugar #TakeATaste Campaign

Supply Chain Initiative of the Year

Drylock Technologies - Drylock Train

Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Sponsored by GS1 UK)

Abel & Cole - Club Zero Refillable Milk

Technology Initiative of the Year

CJ Lang & Son/Spar Scotland - In Store Digital Innovation to the next level and beyond

E-Commerce Initiative of the Year

Bestway - Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

Employer of the Year Retailer (Sponsored by Newton Europe)

Tesco

Employer of the Year Supplier (Sponsored by Newton Europe)

Finnebrogue

Store Manager of the Year (Sponsored by Uber Eats)

Barry Griffiths - Waitrose Lichfield

Waste Not Want Not Award

The Felix Project - The Felix Project x HE Hall & Son

The Grocer 33 Price Award (Sponsored by Assosia)

Tesco

The Grocer 33 Service Award (Sponsored by Assosia)

Waitrose

The Grocer 33 Availability Award (Sponsored by Assosia)

Tesco

National Wholesaler of the Year (Sponsored by Aqua Carpatica)

JJ Foodservice

Regional Wholesaler of the Year

Castell Howell

Specialist Wholesaler of the Year

Cook

The Grocer Cup

Roisin Currie

Britain's Favourite Supermarket