British Pie Week is next week

These are 6 of the best bakeries in Blackpool according to Google reviews on the eve of British Pie Week (March 7-11)

It's British Pie Week next week (March 7-11) and what better way to celebrate than to pay your favourite bakery a visit.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:40 pm

No one in the world loves pies as much as the British. They are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion.

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

Below are six of the highest-rated bakeries and farm shops in Blackpool according to Google reviews. All of these eateries have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or higher.

Thanks for reading. Check out our subscription offers and packages here

1. Dave's Daily Bread

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Google reviews rating 5 out of 5. Tel: 07927 743494

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Olivers

Dickson Road, Blackpool. Google reviews rating 5 out of 5. Tel: 01253 356858

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Waywells Home Bakery

Grasmere Road, Blackpool. Google reviews rating 4.9 out of 5. Tel: 01253 625419

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Bread Basket

Abingdon Street, Blackpool. Google reviews rating 4.7 out of 5. Tel: 07415 366586

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
BlackpoolGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2