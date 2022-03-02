These are 6 of the best bakeries in Blackpool according to Google reviews on the eve of British Pie Week (March 7-11)

No one in the world loves pies as much as the British. They are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion.

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

Below are six of the highest-rated bakeries and farm shops in Blackpool according to Google reviews. All of these eateries have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or higher.

1. Dave's Daily Bread Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Google reviews rating 5 out of 5. Tel: 07927 743494 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Olivers Dickson Road, Blackpool. Google reviews rating 5 out of 5. Tel: 01253 356858 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Waywells Home Bakery Grasmere Road, Blackpool. Google reviews rating 4.9 out of 5. Tel: 01253 625419 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Bread Basket Abingdon Street, Blackpool. Google reviews rating 4.7 out of 5. Tel: 07415 366586 Photo: Google Photo Sales