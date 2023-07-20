News you can trust since 1873
Bright pink 'Barbie sauce' is added to the Viva Vegas Diner menu to celebrate Barbie film release in Blackpool

A limited edition hot-pink sauce has arrived at Viva Vegas Diner on Blackpool promenade, as they celebrate the new Barbie film release.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 20th Jul 2023, 21:46 BST- 1 min read

Named Barbie-sauce, the unusual condiment can be drizzled on fries, burgers and salads – or left on the side for dipping.

A staff-member at the diner said: “It’s ranch dressing, with dragonfruit to give it the colour.”

Barbie-sauce is ranch dressing mixed with dragonfruit and is available at Viva Vegas Diner in Blackpool.
Barbie-sauce is ranch dressing mixed with dragonfruit and is available at Viva Vegas Diner in Blackpool.
It will be available for the next few weeks, to coincide with the cinema release of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

