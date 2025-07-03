Brand new Turkish shawarma restaurant 'Trend' opening in Blackpool
Blackpool foodies get ready for a new culinary delight! A brand-new Turkish restaurant, Trend Shawarma is set to open its doors on Church Street in just a couple of weeks - bringing a taste of Istanbul to the heart of town.
The site once home to Morrisons and more recently a toy shop is being transformed into what looks to be a stylish and modern eatery.
From sizzling shawarmas to freshly grilled meats, colourful mezes and traditional desserts.Trend Shawarma is expected to offer an authentic taste of Turkey with a modern twist.
If the new signage is anything to go by the restaurant will be a trendy and welcoming addition to the bustling Church Street area.
Not only is this exciting news for food lovers, but it’s also a positive boost for the local economy - the restaurant will soon be hiring staff ahead of its grand opening.
Trend Shawarma is on the lookout for passionate team members, so keep an eye out if you’re interested in joining the team.
And here’s a bonus: as part of its launch celebration, Trend Shawarma is offering an irresistible opening offer - the first five customers eat completely free!
So if you want to be one of the lucky few make sure you're near Church Street when those doors officially swing open.
With Blackpool’s cosmopolitan vibe growing stronger than ever we’re thrilled to welcome another international cuisine to the mix. But it begs the question.
Trend Shawarma is coming soon and we can’t wait to take a bite.
