Beachside Restaurant at Blackpool’s Boulevard Hotel is launching its new menu featuring festive tasters and introducing head chef Andrew Derbyshire and the new General Manager.

Beachside Restaurant located within the luxurious Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool is inviting food lovers to a special launch event celebrating its brand-new menu.

Blackpool’s Boulevard Hotel is a three time winner of the World Luxury Hotel Awards and it’s shaking up its restaurant menu as new general manager takes the helm.

The Boulevard Hotel which has been named the best luxury hotel in northern Europe for two consecutive years provides the perfect backdrop for this culinary occasion.

New highlights of the menu from the restaurant’s festive Christmas offerings include:

A La Carte starters from butter poached lobster ravioli, beetroot cured salmon to potted shrimp and cheese souffle with fine shredded beetroot.

For mains specials signature dishes include: pan-seared sea bass with minted new garden peas, chorizo and apple salsa, potato gnocchi with pestro, spinach and sun dried tomato, prawn and chorizo linguine, feather blade of beef and spatchcock poussion with lemon, garlic, thyme and rocket.

There’s also a variety of salads on offer from waldorf to caesar as well as a a wide selection of grills with Forest of Bowland beef available.

The talented team has a new General Manager as well as its acclaimed head chef, Andrew Derbyshire who brings his expertise from the prestigious Northcote restaurant.

The new menu promises a unique blend of innovative dishes and classic favorites, showcasing the creativity and passion of the Beachside team.

The Beachside team is eager to welcome guests and share this exciting new chapter in their culinary journey.

The menu launch this Thursday promises to be a highlight of the season, celebrating both innovation and festive flavors.

With exceptional food, a talented team and the luxurious setting of the Boulevard Hotel this new menu is set to be something special.