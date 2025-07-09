Bold flavours arrive in Lytham St Annes with the launch of the Grill Box

A bold new eatery has opened its doors in Lytham St Annes, as The Grill Box brings fresh, flavour-packed street food favourites to the Fylde coast.

Located at 9 St David Road South (FY8 1TF), The Grill Box promises bold flavour, fresh ingredients and something to suit every taste.

Open daily from 11am the new eatery offers both dine-in and takeaway options with a diverse menu that blends global street food favourites and hearty classics.

Customers can expect a vibrant menu packed with flavourful choices - including rice boxes, tender chicken cubes, wraps, burritos, noodle boxes, pastas, kebabs and pizzas.

Each dish is freshly prepared with high-quality ingredients aiming to deliver maximum taste and value in every bite.

Whether you're in the mood for a quick lunch, a satisfying dinner or a convenient takeaway, The Grill Box is ready to serve.

The Grill Box in Lytham. | Tripadvisor

For those who prefer to skip the queue, online ordering is available through the website at grillboxlytham.co.uk, offering a seamless click and collect experience.

The opening comes at a time when Lytham’s food scene is growing with more residents and visitors seeking out independent eateries offering something different.

Early customers have praised both the quality of the food and the range of options, from loaded noodle boxes to perfectly grilled kebabs.

A spokesperson for The Grill Box said: “We’re all about big flavour and fresh food. Everything on our menu is cooked to order using quality ingredients - from our signature rice boxes with tender cube chicken to wraps, burritos, noodle boxes, pastas, kebabs, pizzas, and burgers.

“Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or treating yourself to a late-night feast, we’ve got something to satisfy every craving.”

With convenient hours, a central location and a focus on freshness, The Grill Box is already building a buzz.

To view the full menu or place an order, visit grillboxlytham.co.uk or pop in for a warm welcome and a taste of something different.