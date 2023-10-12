It has been revealed that the price of chicken tikka masala has risen 33 per cent since 2021.

New analysis by Round Our Way of ONS data shows that buying the ingredients for one of the nation’s favourite dishes together with four bottles of beer, is now £7.93 more expensive than just two years ago.

If a family does this once a month, that equates to a whooping £86.74 more per year.

The research finds that extreme weather home and abroad, like floods and heatwaves, has driven up the cost of curry ingredients. Essentials hit include tomatoes, peppers, onions, rice and cooking oil.

If you don’t fancy making your own, there is an array of restaurants and takeaways offering the dish in our area.

Take a look at some of the best-rated places on the pages below.

