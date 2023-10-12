News you can trust since 1873
Blue Diamond, Baby Kingfisher, East4West and more: 9 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool according to Google Reviews after shock price of chicken tikka masala is revealed

It has been revealed that the price of chicken tikka masala has risen 33 per cent since 2021.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST

New analysis by Round Our Way of ONS data shows that buying the ingredients for one of the nation’s favourite dishes together with four bottles of beer, is now £7.93 more expensive than just two years ago.

If a family does this once a month, that equates to a whooping £86.74 more per year.

The research finds that extreme weather home and abroad, like floods and heatwaves, has driven up the cost of curry ingredients. Essentials hit include tomatoes, peppers, onions, rice and cooking oil.

If you don’t fancy making your own, there is an array of restaurants and takeaways offering the dish in our area.

Take a look at some of the best-rated places on the pages below.

The price of chicken tikka masala is hitting Brits in the pocket.

1. Chicken Tikka Masala

The price of chicken tikka masala is hitting Brits in the pocket. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid

Zest of India scores 4.2 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

2. Zest Of India, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN

Zest of India scores 4.2 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

This place scores 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. It has a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating

3. Sunam, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ

This place scores 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. It has a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating Photo: Google

This eatery scored a very credible 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

4. East4West, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JP

This eatery scored a very credible 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Indian Orchard scores 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews, according to 404 people.

5. Indian Orchard, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TJ

Indian Orchard scores 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews, according to 404 people. Photo: Google

Blue Diamond on Highfield Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 246 Google reviews

6. Blue Diamond, Highfield Road, Blackpool

Blue Diamond on Highfield Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 246 Google reviews Photo: Google

